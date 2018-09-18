CDK Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 614 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 996% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

In other news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $253,628.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CDK Global by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CDK Global by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,344,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,484,000 after buying an additional 386,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,134,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in CDK Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 235.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

