CDK Global Inc (CDK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,163,233 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 4,549,890 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,032,264 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 235.59%. The company had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.