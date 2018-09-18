Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Stake Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.43 million, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.60. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.84 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. equities research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -158.82%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

