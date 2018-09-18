Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $1,701,000. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 128,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 19,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,691.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $1,006,310.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 510,691 shares of company stock worth $28,946,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.