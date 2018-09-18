Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,732 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,571,000 after acquiring an additional 67,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 229.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,507,000 after acquiring an additional 997,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $183.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.05. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $461,327.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $657,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,511. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

