Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $150,135.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

