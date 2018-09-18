Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 640.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 114,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $24,046,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $391,393.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,955 shares of company stock worth $28,384,891. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

