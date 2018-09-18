Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,620 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $1.1631 dividend. This is an increase from China Mobile’s previous special dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

