Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $428,000 in Evertec Inc (EVTC) Stock

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Evertec by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Evertec by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Evertec by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Evertec by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evertec news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi purchased 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $49,966.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,870.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,985 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.23. Evertec Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.55.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 64.95% and a net margin of 12.91%. Evertec’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

