Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $493,000 Stake in CubeSmart (CUBE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 127.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 733,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 411,558 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 28.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,418,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 315,408 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

