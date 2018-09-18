Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Plans to Raise $30 Million in September 26th IPO

Capital Bancorp (CBNK) is planning to raise $30 million in an IPO on Wednesday, September 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,200,000 shares at a price of $12.50-$14.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, Capital Bancorp generated $63.1 million in revenue and $12.7 million in net income. Capital Bancorp has a market cap of $177.7 million.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (A Stifel Company) and Stephens acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Sandler O’Neill + Partners and Hovde Group were co-managers.

Capital Bancorp provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are Capital Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company and a Maryland corporation, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., a commercial-focused community bank based in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. We serve businesses, not-for-profit associations and entrepreneurs throughout the region by partnering with them to design tailored financial solutions supported by customized technology and “client first” advice. Capital Bank is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and operates a branch-lite model through five commercial bank branches, five mortgage offices, two loan production offices, a limited service branch, and three corporate and operations facilities located in key markets throughout our operating area. “.

Capital Bancorp was founded in 1998 and has 195 employees. The company is located at One Church Street, Rockville, MD 20850, US and can be reached via phone at (240) 283-0416 or on the web at http://www.capitalbankmd.com.

