Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $224.79 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,492,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184,061 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 2.3% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $224,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after buying an additional 2,861,617 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,573,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,258,000 after buying an additional 401,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 88,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.