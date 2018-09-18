CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group traded as low as C$5.97 and last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 146214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.30.

In other CanWel Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,850.00. Also, insider James Salter Code bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.37 per share, with a total value of C$38,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $183,966.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$382.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.20 million. CanWel Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells adhesives; decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation; insulation; interior finishing; building envelope; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

