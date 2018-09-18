Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on LHC Group, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. France expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for LHC Group’s FY2019 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.03 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHCG. ValuEngine raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark set a $110.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $95.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $100.90.

In other news, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $180,804.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $273,725.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LHC Group by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

