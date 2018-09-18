Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) a $110.00 Price Target

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) received a $110.00 target price from equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $105.71 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $14,725,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,880,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,315,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,934,137 shares in the company, valued at $56,376,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,685,070 shares of company stock worth $167,108,944 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.