Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of Canterbury Park stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.15. Canterbury Park has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canterbury Park from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

