Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4999 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.89. The stock had a trading volume of 578,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,722. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $161.14 and a 1 year high of $211.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

