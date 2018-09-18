Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $72.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

