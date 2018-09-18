Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (FRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FRN opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Frontier Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

