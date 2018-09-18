California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 77,489 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,791 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 77,489 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $144,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 74.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,276 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 136.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 245,094 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $6,609,637.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at $133,857,631.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,030,465. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Societe Generale upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.