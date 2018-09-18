California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (SYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Stryker worth $159,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,551,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,145,795,000 after purchasing an additional 646,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $899,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $344,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,451,000 after purchasing an additional 428,789 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.