Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,300 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,418 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $271,033.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 6,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $644,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

