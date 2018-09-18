Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $775,000 Holdings in AMERCO (UHAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 2,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 53,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other AMERCO news, insider Thomas W. Hayes acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $380.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $76,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total transaction of $862,397.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL opened at $355.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $317.42 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.03 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.63%. AMERCO’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th.

