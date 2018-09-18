Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CarMax were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $189,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

KMX stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $2,901,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,393,078.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $135,127.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,816 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

