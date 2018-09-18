Cadence Bancorp (CADE) President Samuel M. Tortorici Sells 100,943 Shares

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) President Samuel M. Tortorici sold 100,943 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $2,766,847.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Cadence Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

