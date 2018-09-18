Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

BY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 668.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $830.50 million, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

