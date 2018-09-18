Byline Bancorp (BY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.
NYSE:BY opened at $23.00 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.21.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,396,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 173,074 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,097,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 668.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
