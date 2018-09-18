Byline Bancorp (BY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:BY opened at $23.00 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.21.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,396,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 173,074 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,097,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 668.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

