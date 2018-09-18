BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 251.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,867.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $72.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $438.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.19% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $87,441.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,132 shares in the company, valued at $584,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock worth $275,182 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

