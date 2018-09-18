Burst Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Bittrex, Livecoin and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $18.91 million and $32,086.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,983,527,932 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Coinroom, Upbit, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

