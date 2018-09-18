Budbo (BUBO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,302.00

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Budbo has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,302.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Budbo has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Budbo token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Budbo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00270626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00151617 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.06853339 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Budbo Profile

Budbo’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Budbo is medium.com/budbo . The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Budbo’s official website is budbo.io

Buying and Selling Budbo

Budbo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Budbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Budbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Budbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Budbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.