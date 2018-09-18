BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,712 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 781.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 389.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $143,610.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,250 shares of company stock worth $15,454,170. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.48.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

