BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,299 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $134,533,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 304,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,700,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 513,984 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.70, a PEG ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

