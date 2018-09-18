BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,299 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $134,533,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 304,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,700,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 513,984 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.70, a PEG ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $159.94.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.
In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
