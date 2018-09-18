Brokerages Set UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Target Price at $274.05

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,157,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,745 shares of company stock worth $24,995,290. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $263.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $255.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $186.00 and a one year high of $271.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.