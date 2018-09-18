Brokerages Set Trupanion Inc (TRUP) PT at $45.63

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

Several research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $182,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock valued at $908,039. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Trupanion by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Trupanion by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

