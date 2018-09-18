Brokerages Set Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Target Price at $47.33

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

SASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

In other news, Director Mark C. Michael sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $68,601.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Michael sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $85,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,735 shares of company stock worth $615,882. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.12 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

