Brokerages Set Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Price Target at $41.65

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBL. Citigroup cut their price target on Noble Energy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Noble Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.67 to $22.99 in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.