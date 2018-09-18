Brokerages Set NIC Inc. (EGOV) Target Price at $17.25

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NIC to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. NIC has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.36 million. NIC had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

