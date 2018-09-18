Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Price Target at $50.50

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Argus raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.19.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $543.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 115.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $173,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $206,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $245,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.