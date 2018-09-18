Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Price Target at $9.00

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nabors Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of NBR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 147,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.64. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $761.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.76 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

