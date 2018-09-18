Brokerages Set Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Target Price at $127.67

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Argus set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $940,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $46,245,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 978,777 shares of company stock worth $121,566,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 1,144.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Iqvia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $125.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Iqvia has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

