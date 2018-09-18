Brokerages Set Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) Price Target at $28.88

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

FFIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 16.32%. equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,115,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.