Brokerages Set Engie SA (ENGI) Price Target at $15.19

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.20 ($17.67).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.54 ($15.74) on Friday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.