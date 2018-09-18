Brokerages Set Community Health Systems (CYH) PT at $3.93

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In other news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,187.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $83,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 110.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 885.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.33. 91,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

