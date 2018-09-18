Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Target Price at $50.80

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $38.98 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $254.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $187,653.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $207,176. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 34,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 53,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

