Brokerages Set $14.00 Target Price for Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Park City Group an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:PCYG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 52,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,358. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.15 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. research analysts anticipate that Park City Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Park City Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner.

