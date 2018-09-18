Brokerages Expect Vital Therapies Inc (VTL) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vital Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Vital Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vital Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vital Therapies.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Vital Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

VTL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,820. Vital Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.16.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 11,382,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $4,097,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,833,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,645 in the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 91,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,310 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies during the second quarter worth about $7,502,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 607,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Therapies

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

