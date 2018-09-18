Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) to Post $0.05 EPS

Shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given One Stop Systems an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,718. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 511,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.01% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

