Brokerages Expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to post $270.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.76 million and the lowest is $193.60 million. Nextera Energy Partners posted sales of $177.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.31 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Howard Weil reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 248,071 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 21.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,211 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.88. 163,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,332. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

