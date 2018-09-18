Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.53).

Several analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of KNSA traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 9,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,186. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $99,529,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,050,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,346,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,565,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

