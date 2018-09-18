Brokerages Expect Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Analysts expect that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will report $8.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.21 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $3.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year sales of $30.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.74 million to $32.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $41.94 million to $58.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 120.18%.

JCAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other news, insider John A. Good purchased 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 99,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 24.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 129.63%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

